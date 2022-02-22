Woman accused of stabbing 2, lighting Tucson apartment fire

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say a woman is facing several charges following a domestic violence incident at a Tucson apartment complex that left two people with stab wounds. Tucson police say officers were called to an apartment shortly before 5 p.m. Monday. They say an unidentified man and woman were found stabbed. They’re both listed in serious condition at a Tucson hospital. As officers got the victims out of the apartment, police say the suspect barricaded herself inside a bedroom and set a fire inside the residence. Police say 24-year-old Jitori Solomon-Martinez was later taken into custody on suspicion of attempted murder, arson, aggravated assault domestic violence and aggravated assault with a knife.