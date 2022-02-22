Honda Classic starts Florida swing to Masters, minus stars

By The Associated Press

The West Coast is over, and now the PGA Tour begins its unofficial road to the Masters. That starts with a four-week Florida swing at the Honda Classic. Given the lack of top players at the Honda Classic, odds are greater a Masters invitation will be awarded to the winner. No one from the top 10 in the world is playing. The highest-ranked player is Louis Oosthuizen at No. 13. Two more from the top 20 are Brooks Koepka and Riviera winner Joaquin Niemann. The PGA Tour Champions heads west to Arizona. Bernhard Langer goes for win No. 44 in Tucson.