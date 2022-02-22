2-year-old Phoenix hit-and-run victim has long recovery

PHOENIX (AP) — The mother of a Phoenix toddler who was suffered multiple injuries after being struck by a red light-runner says her son has a long road of recovery ahead. Tyliah Green told AZFamily.com on Monday that 2-year-old Jayden Garcia is hospitalized in stable condition. But he has a brain bleed, cracked skull, a broken wrist and pelvis. Still, Green says he is lucky to be alive. Phoenix police say the hit-and-run happened just before 8:30 p.m. Sunday near 19th and Glendale avenues. Green’s uncle was pushing the stroller in the crosswalk and had the right of way. That’s when a car hit the stroller. Green’s uncle was not injured.