US border agent kills man on rugged trail in Arizona

DOUGLAS, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities are investigating the death of a man who was shot by a U.S. Border Patrol agent late Saturday a few miles north of the Mexico border near of the Arizona town of Douglas. A U.S. Customs and Border Protection spokesman confirmed Monday the agency was investigating with the Cochise County sheriff’s office, and that Mexican Consulate officials were notified of the death in the Skeleton Canyon area of the Peloncillo Mountains. The Mexican Consulate in Douglas did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The sheriff’s office says the shooting was reported about 10 p.m. Saturday about 30 miles northeast of Douglas. The identity and nationality of the man were not immediately made public.