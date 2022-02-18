Oath Keepers leader to stay jailed until Capitol riot trial

By MICHAEL KUNZELMAN

Associated Press

A federal judge has refused to free Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes from jail while he awaits trial on charges that he plotted with other members of his far-right militia group to attack the U.S. Capitol to stop Congress from certifying Joe Biden’s electoral victory. U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta says prosecutors have presented compelling evidence against Rhodes, the group’s leader. Rhodes and 10 other people linked to the Oath Keepers are the first to be charged with seditious conspiracy in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack at the Capitol. Four other Oath Keepers defendants charged with seditious conspiracy remain jailed pending a trial set for July.