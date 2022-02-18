Arizona School Boards Association quitting national group

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona School Boards Association says it is leaving the National School Boards Association because it continues to be beleaguered by controversy surrounding the national organization. ASBA Executive Director Sheila Harrison-Williams notified NSBA Executive Director John Heim of the state group’s decision in a letter Wednesday, Harrison-Williams cited a since-disavowed letter in which the the national association last fall asked that federal law enforcement respond to threats and acts of violence of school board members and equated some of those acts as “domestic terrorism.” The Arizona group has said it disagreed with the national group’s letter, but Harrison-Williams said it remains a distraction.