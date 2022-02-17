Police: Off-duty Border Patrol agent fatally shoots relative

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting at a Sierra Vista home involving an off-duty Border Patrol agent. Sierra Vista police say officers were called around 7:45 p.m. Wednesday for a reported accidental discharge of a firearm. Officers found an unresponsive man lying on a bedroom floor with a gunshot wound to the upper torso. The man was taken to a hospital, where he later died. Police say the shooter has been identified as 44-year-old Sierra Vista resident Stevan Djordjevic, an off-duty U.S. Border Patrol agent. They say the man who died was a 26-year-old Michigan resident who was a relative of Djordjevic and in Sierra Vista to visit family.