Mesa police: Officer fatally shoots person who fired handgun

MESA, Ariz. (AP) — Mesa police say an officer fatally shot a person who had been seen wielding a handgun during an altercation with another person and then firing it in the direction of at least one business early Thursday morning. Detective Richard Encinas said the shooting occurred at an intersection where an officer was dispatched after another officer monitoring an anti-crime surveillance camera spotted the armed person’s actions. Encinas said no information was immediately available on what prompted the officer to shoot the person, including whether the person pointed a gun at the officer. Encinas said the person killed was a male but his age wasn’t released.