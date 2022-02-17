Arizona House OKs critical race theory ban in constitution

By BOB CHRISTIE

Associated Press

PHOENIX (AP) — Republicans in the Arizona House have approved a measure that will ask voters to amend the state constitution to ban the teaching of so-called “critical race theory” in schools and bar any preferential treatment based on race. A ban on teaching critical race theory has become a major political talking point for Republicans nationwide. It is not taught in Arizona’s schools, but that has not stopped lawmakers from enacting a ban last year. The state Supreme Court struck it down because it was unconstitutionally included in the budget. Thursday’s 31-28 party-line vote in the GOP-controlled House sends the measure to the Senate. If is is approved there, it goes on the November ballot.