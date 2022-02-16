Republican lawmakers want to split Maricopa County in 4

By JONATHAN J. COOPER

Associated Press

PHOENIX (AP) — Maricopa County would be split into four smaller pieces under legislation advanced by Republicans in the Arizona House. Maricopa County has 65% of the Arizona’s population and more people than 24 states. Republican Rep. Jake Hoffman of Queen Creek says it’s becoming too big to be efficiently managed. Republicans on the House Government and Elections Committee voted Wednesday to split GOP-dominated suburbs from the heavily Democratic areas of central Phoenix, Glendale, Avondale, Tempe and Guadalupe. Democratic Rep. Lorenzo Sierra of Avondale says the measure is motivated by Republican anger at Maricopa County’s refusal to cooperate with former President Donald Trump’s false claims that the 2020 election was rigged.