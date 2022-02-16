Baptisms by Arizona priest presumed invalid due to error

By JACQUES BILLEAUD and GIOVANNA DELL’ORTO

Associated Press

PHOENIX (AP) — The Catholic Church says baptisms performed by a priest who served in Arizona for 16 years are now presumed to be invalid because he used incorrect wording on a subtle but key component of the sacrament. The Diocese of Phoenix estimates that thousands of baptisms were affected by the incorrect phrasing used by the Rev. Andres Arango, who served in three parishes from September 2005 until his resignation Feb. 1. The diocese says that if a baptism is invalid, other Catholic sacraments received by a person may have to be repeated after he or she receives a new and valid baptism.