Wounded Yavapai-Apache Nation police officer now out of ICU

CAMP VERDE, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say a Yavapai-Apache Nation police officer who was shot and wounded by a gunman last week has been moved out of a hospital’s intensive care unit and is being transferred to a rehabilitation facility. Police officials say Sgt. Preston Brogdon was shot once in the abdomen last week and has undergone multiple surgeries. They say he won’t undergo further surgery to repair his shattered pelvis or hip. An arrest warrant has been issued for the man suspected of shooting Brogdon. A criminal complaint made public last Friday charges 39-year-old Valentin Rodriguez with assaulting two tribal officers and discharging a firearm in a violent crime. The FBI continues to search for Rodriguez, who fled from the shooting on foot.