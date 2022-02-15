Reports: Prosecutors call on county attorney to step down

PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix-area media outlets report that senior Maricopa County prosecutors have formally called on County Attorney Allister Adel to resign, saying her recent performance in office is a distraction undermining the agency. Adel did not immediately respond to an emailed request by The Associated Press for comment. The letter sent Monday by chiefs of multiple criminal divisions in the office said Adel called into question her ability to do her job. It send she was rarely the office, showed signs of being inebriated during phone calls and didn’t provide needed leadership.