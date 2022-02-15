Pima County votes down a resolution involving mask mandate

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — The Pima County Board of Supervisors has voted 3-2 against a resolution that would have extend the county’s current mask mandate for a month. The current mandate ends Feb. 28 and requires everyone in the county to wear a face covering indoors when six feet of physical distancing isn’t possible. Masks will still be required in county buildings. The county’s mandate initially was instated in December after a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases due to the omicron variant. Acting County Administrator Jan Lesher had recommended an additional month of mask mandates that would have extended the requirement through March 28.