Arizona high court to decide if Senate audit records secret

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Supreme Court will hear the Arizona Senate’s appeal of lower court rulings that held it must release hundreds of records related to its partisan review of the 2020 election. The state’s highest court said Tuesday that it will consider whether the Court of Appeals and a trial court properly rejected the Senate’s claim that the records were protected under legislative privilege. The appeals court ruled last month that legislative privilege does not broadly protect the records. The high court kept in place an order it issued keeping the records secret until it decides the case.