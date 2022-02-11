Skip to Content
AP Arizona
Man arrested in killing of Special Olympics Team member

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Police say they have arrested a suspect in the killing of a member of Scottsdale’s Special Olympics Team and adaptive recreation programs. The Scottsdale Police Department said 38-year-old John Merryman was arrested at his home in north Phoenix early Friday. He is a suspect in the killing of 59-year-old Scott Harkness, who was found on the side of a road around 1 a.m. Sunday with a gunshot wound. He later died at a hospital. Scottsdale detectives found a weapon near the crime scene they say was linked forensically to Harkness’s wound and to Merryman, who was being booked into jail.

The Associated Press

