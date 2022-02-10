Buckeye police investigating reports of a plane down

BUCKEYE, Ariz. (AP) — Police in the Phoenix suburb of Buckeye say they are investigating a report of a plane down in a development area of the city.

They say calls started coming in around 11 a.m. Thursday.

Police say the crash possibly involved an aircraft from Luke Air Force Base in Glendale, but a public affairs officer at the base would not confirm that information.

A spokesman for the Federal Aviation Administration referred all calls to the base.