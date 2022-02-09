Skip to Content
AP Arizona
By
Published 6:38 PM

3 hurt after partial construction collapse at Intel’s campus

KYMA.com

CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say three workers were injured after a partial construction collapse at Intel’s Ocotillo campus in Chandler. City fire department officials say the three employees of a construction company had to be hoisted out of the site in a crane basket after the 4 p.m. incident. They say all three are hospitalized in stable condition with injuries not considered life-threatening. Authorities say the partial collapse occurred about 25 feet below ground level in a construction area. It’s unclear what caused the collapse at the construction site where Intel’s two new semiconductor fabrication facilities broke ground last year at the Chandler campus.

AP Arizona

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content