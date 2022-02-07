Suspect dies in attempted robbery at Avondale truck stop

AVONDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Avondale police say a 19-year-old man is dead after he tried to rob two other men at a truck stop.

The incident was reported Sunday shortly before 5 a.m. at Pilot Truck Stop.

The suspect, who has been identified as Sidney Luckett, tried to rob two victims.

A physical struggle erupted between Luckett and one of them.

Investigators say that’s when Luckett pulled out a handgun and shot a victim several times.

An armed security guard who works for the truck stop shot Luckett when he pointed his gun at him.

Luckett was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim is in the hospital in critical condition.