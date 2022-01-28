Shadegg picks experts to review county election data

PHOENIX (AP) — Former Congressman John Shadegg has selected three cybersecurity experts who will examine routers and network data used by Maricopa County as part of state Senate Republicans’ review of the 2020 election. The county and Senate leaders agreed to hire Shadegg as a special master to take questions from the Senate’s election review contractors and provide them with information they say they need to finish their work. The Senate is asking the consultants to look for evidence that the election management system was connected to the internet, how the routers were secured against hackers and whether there’s any evidence that data was deleted to obstruct the election review.