Pellington helps No. 8 Arizona beat UCLA 74-63

By JILL PAINTER LOPEZ

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Shaina Pellington scored 12 of her 20 points in the fourth quarter and Sam Thomas added 19 points to lead No. 8 Arizona to a 74-63 victory over UCLA. Arizona (15-2, 5-2 Pac-12) has won four of its last five games and ended the Bruins’ four-game win streak. The Bruins (9-5, 4-2) were led by IImar’I Thomas who had 14 points. Natalie Chou added 13 and Charisma Osborne 12. Arizona tied the game on Thomas’ 3-pointer, and Cat Reese made a pair of free throws to give the Wildcats their first lead of the game at 44-42 with 5:05 left in the third quarter. Thomas then hit another 3-pointer from the left wing to give Arizona a five-point lead and UCLA called a timeout.