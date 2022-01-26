Parents of children killed in Arizona flood to be sentenced

By FELICIA FONSECA

Associated Press

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — An Arizona couple whose two children and niece drowned after they drove through a flooded wash are scheduled to be sentenced Thursday. Daniel Rawlings pleaded guilty in December to three counts of manslaughter and seven counts of child abuse. His wife, Lacey Rawlings, will receive probation in exchange for pleading guilty to child abuse. The Gila County judge overseeing the case has wide discretion in sentencing Daniel Rawlings. Probation and prison time are options. The Rawlings were in an oversized military-style vehicle when they got stuck in Tonto Creek, northeast of Phoenix, in November 2019. The Rawlings and four children were rescued, but three children were swept away and died.