Remains of a Florence man missing since September are found

FLORENCE, Ariz. (AP) — Pinal County authorities say the remains of a 91-year-old Florence man who was reported missing four months ago have been found. Sheriff’s officials announced Tuesday that the remains of George T. Robinson Sr. were located last weekend. They say Robinson was reported missing on Sept. 23 after failing to return home after he drove to a store in Coolidge. Six days later, Robinson’s car was located almost 200 miles away on the Kofa Wildlife Refuge in La Paz County but there was no sign of him. Sheriff’s officials say a multi-agency search Saturday resulted in Robinson’s remains being found about a mile away from where his car was located.