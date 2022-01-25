Bureau of Land Management: Petroglyphs damaged near Santa Fe

SANTE FE, N.M. (AP) — Federal officials are investigating spray-painted graffiti and other damage to petroglyphs dating back thousands of years at a site west of Santa Fe. A Bureau of Land Management spokesperson said the damage to the La Cieneguilla Petroglyphs likely occurred Jan. 18. The spokesperson said BLM Taos Field Office Manager Pamela Mathis’s office has ordered supplies in hopes of removing the paint but long-term effects are unknown. According to a news release, those convicted of damaging cultural sites face penalties of up to two years in prison and a $20,000 fine per charge under the Archaeological Resources Protection Act.