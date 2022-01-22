Pima County opens large new drive-thru COVID testing site

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Its testing capacity stretched by the increase in COVID-19 cases due to the omicron wave, Pima County is opening a large new drive-thru testing site with help from the federal government. The Federal Emergency Management Agency is funding the site that will open Monday on the West Campus of Pima Community College on Tucson’s west side. The site will be open 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The site is expected to administer between 1,000 and 2,000 free self-swab PCR tests daily. Arizona on Saturday reported 55 additional COVID-19 deaths as the number of virus patients hospitalized statewide decreased slightly after rising 19 of the 21 previous days.