Police investigating death of 3-year-old at a Buckeye home

BUCKEYE, Ariz. (AP) — Police in Buckeye say they are investigating the death of a child at a home. Police say officers were called to the scene around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday. The 3-year-old was not breathing and police say first responders unsuccessfully tried to revive the child, who was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say it’s unclear if the child died from a medical issue and an investigation to determine the cause of death was underway. The name and gender of the child wasn’t immediately released by police.