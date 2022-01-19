Man found fatally shot at a Phoenix motel; Suspect at large

PHOENIX (AP) — Police in Phoenix are searching for a suspect after a man was found fatally shot in a motel. They say officers went to the scene around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday after getting a 911 call about a shooting. Officers arrived to find a man with a gunshot wound. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. He has not been identified yet. Police say they are searching for a man they believe is a suspect in the shooting, but no specific description has been released.