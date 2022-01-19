Airman to be sentenced in Arizona in Mennonite woman’s death

By FELICIA FONSECA

Associated Press

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — An Air Force airman convicted of kidnapping and killing a Mennonite woman is scheduled to be sentenced Wednesday afternoon in Arizona. Mark Gooch faces up to life in prison for the death of Sasha Krause. The 27-year-old woman disappeared from a Mennonite community in northwestern New Mexico in January 2020. Her body was found more than a month later in a forest clearing outside Flagstaff, Arizona. She had been shot in the head. The two didn’t know each other but both grew up in Mennonite communities — Krause in Texas and Gooch in Wisconsin. Krause joined the church, but the 22-year-old Gooch rejected the faith.