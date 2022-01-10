Pima County administrator rehabbing at home after bike crash

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Longtime Pima County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry now is recovering at home after a period of hospitalization and rehabilitation. Huckelberry was hit by a car while bicycling in downtown Tucson on Oct. 23. Huckelberry’s family says he sustained a serious head injury and broken ribs. His wife, Maureen, says her husband continues an aggressive therapy regimen, including physical, occupational and speech therapies. She also says they are considering options for the timing and viability of his return to work. Huckelberry has been the county administrator since 1993. Chief Deputy County Administrator Jan Lesher was named the acting county administrator in December while Huckelberry recovers.