TSA shuts 2 of 4 checkpoints at Phoenix airport due to COVID

PHOENIX (AP) — The federal Transportation Security Administration on Friday temporarily closed two of four security checkpoints in Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport’s largest terminal due to staffing shortages because of COVID-19. Airport and TSA officials said Thursday in a joint statement that the closures of the Terminal Four’s B and D checkpoints could extend wait times for departing passengers up to 30 minutes. While the statement didn’t say when the two closed checkpoints will reopen, it said Terminal Four’s A and C checkpoints will remain open and that there are no anticipated impacts to the security checkpoint at Terminal Three.