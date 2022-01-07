Police: Ex-Arizona prisons boss hospitalized with gun wound

PHOENIX (AP) — Police say former Arizona Corrections Director Charles Ryan suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound to one of his hands, initially refused calls to exit his Tempe home and pointed a gun at officers before finally surrendering. Police said Ryan will face charges once he’s released from the hospital. Authorities said officers went to his home Thursday after getting a report of a person there with a possible a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Police say officers tried to communicate with Ryan, who remained in his home. Ryan is accused of pointing a gun at officers at one point. After negotiators were called in, police say Ryan exited the house.