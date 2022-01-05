Mathurin’s draft stock rising in second year at Arizona

By JOHN MARSHALL

AP Basketball Writer

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Bennedict Mathurin played a supporting role at Arizona as a freshman, showing off his athleticism only in flashes. Mathurin is a key cog for the ninth-ranked Wildcats this season, displaying skills that have pushed him toward the top of NBA draft boards. The 6-foot-6 guard is a good outside shooter, can beat defenders off the dribble and plays above the rim. Mathurin leads Arizona with 18.9 points per game, grabs 6.5 rebounds and is shooting 51% from the floor during his sophomore season.