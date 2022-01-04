Sheriff: Couple left 11-year-old son home alone for weeks

ELFRIDA, Ariz. (AP) — An Arizona couple has been arrested after authorities say they left their 11-year-old son home alone for two weeks. The Cochise County Sheriff’s Office arrested the couple last week after they returned to their home in Elfrida, about 100 miles southeast of Tucson. Authorities say the mother left the state before Thanksgiving and the father left a few days after the holiday. Sheriff’s deputies visited the home Dec. 12 after a caller said the boy may have been left alone. Deputies were unable to reach the parents, and the boy was placed in foster care. He told authorities he had frozen food and did not go to school for at least two weeks.