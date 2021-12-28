Woman arrested in hit-and-run crash; Phoenix officer injured

PHOENIX (AP) — A 52-year-old woman has been arrested in a hit-and-run crash that seriously injured a Phoenix police motorcycle officer. Police said Elizabeth Mia Eaton was arrested late Monday night on suspicion of hit-and-run with death or serious injury. According to police, Eaton struck the officer as she made a left turn and then left the scene, leaving the injured officer lying on the roadway. Eaton remained in jail Tuesday and court records didn’t indicate she has an attorney who could comment on her behalf. The officer’s identity was not released but police said he had to undergo emergency surgery for a serious leg injury.