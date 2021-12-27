Boise State pulls out of Arizona Bowl due to COVID-19 issues

By The Associated Press

The Arizona Bowl has been canceled after Boise State pulled out of it and shut down all team activities due to COVID-19 issues. Central Michigan was supposed to be in the Arizona Bowl, but will instead replace Miami in Friday’s Sun Bowl against Washington State. Numerous college programs have coronavirus issues coming out of the Christmas break, and four bowls have been canceled. No. 2 Duke is one of several basketball programs with COVID-19 issues, postponing games against Clemson and Notre Dame this week. And UConn’s game against No. 23 Xavier scheduled for Tuesday was scrapped because of COVID-19 issues involving the Huskies.