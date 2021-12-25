Arizona: No US vaccine mandate for state-regulated utilities

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A policy adopted by a state commission in Arizona says workers at state-regulated utilities can’t be fired for refusing to be vaccinated for COVID-19. The Arizona Daily Star reports the practical effect is unclear because the policy conflicts with federal vaccination mandates for corporations that are supposed to go into effect next month but still face multiple legal challenges. The policy the Arizona Corporation Commission approved Dec. 15 prohibits the state-regulated entities from developing, implementing and enforcing mandatory COVID-19 vaccination polices as a condition of employment. Republican Commissioner Justin Olson proposed the measure approved on a party-line vote. He says the federal mandate violates the U.S. Constitution.