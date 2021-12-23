State Sen. Pesklakai resigns to take Interior Dept. position

PHOENIX (AP) — State Sen. Jamescita Mae Peshlakai as resigned to take an Interior Department position in President Joe Biden’s administration. The Window Rock Democrat said in her resignation letter dated Wednesday that she will begin her federal position in the new year and “be more impactful for all of the western United States.” Peshlakai resigned while midway through her third two-year term in Senate. She previously served in the state House. Her district includes much of northern and eastern Arizona, including the Navajo Nation.