CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say a Chandler police officer has died of COVID-19 complications. Police officials say Jeremy Wilkins died Friday night. They say Wilkins was a 23-year veteran who also worked in the Prescott Valley Police Department. Police say Wilkins’ death is considered a line of duty death. He is survived by his wife, five children and five grandchildren. Authorities say funeral plans are pending.