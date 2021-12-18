Authorities: 4-year-old boy missing since Friday found safe

SELLS, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say a 4-year-old boy who was reported missing Friday on the Tohono O’odham Nation in southern Arizona was found safe Saturday. The tribal Office of Emergency Management said law enforcement personnel found the boy shortly after noon and that he was receiving medical treatment. Officials said previously the boy was reported missing at about 10 a.m. Friday in a rural area of the reservation west of Tucson. The earlier statement said there would “a large law enforcement presence” as authorities continued their search for the boy. The boy’s identity was not released and no information was immediately available on circumstances of his disappearance.