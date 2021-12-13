Former White Sox, Orioles GM Roland Hemond dies at age 92

By NOAH TRISTER

AP Baseball Writer

Roland Hemond, whose 70-year career in baseball included three Executive of the Year awards as general manager of the Chicago White Sox and Baltimore Orioles, has died. He was 92. The Arizona Diamondbacks announced Hemond’s death Monday. Hemond was Chicago’s GM from 1970-85 and served in the same role for Baltimore from 1988-95. He was later a senior vice president and a special assistant with the Diamondbacks. Hemond is also considered the architect of the Arizona Fall League, and he helped found the Professional Baseball Scouts Foundation to provide assistance to longtime scouts needing special support. In 2011, he received the Buck O’Neil Lifetime Achievement Award.