Not done yet: Hicks proves Cardinals wrong, leads defense

By DAVID BRANDT

AP Sports Writer

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals demoted starting middle linebacker Jordan Hicks during the offseason, believing they needed to get younger and cheaper. Turns out that was a mistake. Hicks didn’t pout and reported to camp in August and quickly proved he’s still the best option to lead the team’s defense. The 29-year-old is having perhaps his best season and he was the NFC Defensive Player of the Week for his stellar performance against the Bears. Now the Cardinals can clinch a playoff berth for the first time since 2015 if they beat the Rams on Monday night.