Man arrested after Quran damaged at Arizona State University

By JONATHAN J. COOPER
Associated Press

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona State University police have arrested a man they say is responsible for damaging Islamic literature and a copy of the Quran at the campus library. Police are investigating a motive for damage at the Hayden Library’s interfaith room on Wednesday. Before the arrest, the ASU Muslim Students Association called the damage a hate crime and posted photos of burned and torn pages with Arabic writing and damage to a wall. Court records and a statement from ASU police say officers on Thursday arrested a 38-year-old homeless man after a witness saw him tear up several magazines and books and reported it to library staff. Officers connected him to the earlier damage of Islamic materials through surveillance footage. 

The Associated Press

