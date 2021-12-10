Arizona reports 3,924 additional COVID cases, 93 more deaths

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona on Friday reported nearly 4,000 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases and nearly 100 more deaths as rolling averages for both pandemic metrics increased. The additional 3,924 cases and 93 deaths reported by the state’s coronavirus dashboard increased the state’s pandemic totals to over 1,309,000 cases and over 22,900 deaths. According to Johns Hopkins University data, the seven-day rolling averages of daily new cases in Arizona both rose over the past two weeks. The state’s dashboard reports that 2,770 COVID-19 patients occupied hospital inpatient beds as of Thursday. That’s below the current surge’s peak of 2,800 earlier this week.