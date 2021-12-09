Partnership extends powerlines to Navajo Nation homes

CHILCHINBETO, Ariz. (AP) — Work crews from the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power are partnering with the Navajo Tribal Utility Authority to extend powerlines to homes in several tribal communities including Chilchinbeto, Kayenta, Chinle, Kaibeto and Coppermine. At a project site in Chilchinbeto, crews are working to extend a nine-mile stretch of powerlines. As of Thursday, the partnership has successfully connected 29 homes since the crews arrived from Los Angeles in late November. Tribal officials say the goal is to connect as many homes as possible to the electric grid within six weeks.