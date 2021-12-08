No. 11 Arizona overwhelms Wyoming in first half of 94-65 win
By JOHN MARSHALL
AP Basketball Writer
Bennedict Mathurin had 24 points and 10 rebounds, Kerr Kriisa added 17 points and No. 11 Arizona dominated Wyoming in the first half of a 94-65 win. The Wildcats continued their run of overwhelming opponents, smothering the Cowboys on the defensive end to set up easy baskets in transition for a 31-point halftime late. Arizona shot 53%, made 11 3-pointers and had 23 assists for its sixth win of at least 25 points this season. The Wildcats also had a 26-point advantage in the paint and nine steals while scoring 19 points off Wyoming’s 14 turnovers. Xavier DuSell had 22 points and Graham Ike 17 to lead the Cowboy