Maricopa County Board of Supervisors fills District 2 seat

PHOENIX (AP) — A Phoenix attorney has been picked to fill the District 2 vacancy on the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors. The board voted unanimously Wednesday to appoint Thomas Galvin to the seat. It has been open since Steve Chucri’s resignation went into effect Nov. 5. The District 2 seat will be on the ballot during the November 2022 election. The board selected Galvin from among seven finalists after conducting interviews last week. Galvin is a member of the Rose Law Group’s land use, government affairs and renewable energy practice groups. Galvin previously worked as a policy adviser to Brenda Burns when she served on the Arizona Corporation Commission.