Phoenix man sentenced to prison in ammunition smuggling case

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A 26-year-old Phoenix man has been sentenced to over three years in prison for attempting to take thousands of rounds of ammunition from the United States to Mexico. A federal judge in Tucson sentenced Mauricio Robles on Wednesday on his July 26 guilty plea. According to a complaint filed by a Homeland Security Investigations agent, Robles was the owner of a vehicle stopped on Interstate 10 near Eloy in May 2020. The complaint said Robles was a passenger in his car, which was being driven by another man when it was stopped and that he knew the car was being used to smuggle ammunition.