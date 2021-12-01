North Rim highway closed for winter; caution on routes urged

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. (AP) — The highway to the North Rim of the Grand Canyon is barricaded for winter and authorities urge drivers heading into snow country to be cautious, particularly if GPS or navigation apps recommend taking alternative routes. The Arizona Department of Transportation announced the closure of State Route 67 between Jacob Lake and the North Rim on Wednesday. Several other highways in Arizona’s high country will close by Dec. 31 or sooner depending on the weather. The department advised taking extra clothing, food, water and other emergency supplies if driving in snow areas and cautioned that taking suggested alternate routes that are unpaved and unplowed can lead to danger.