Mathurin, Koloko help Arizona beat Wichita St. 82-78 in OT

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Bennedict Mathurin had 25 points and 10 rebounds, Christian Koloko added 13 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks and Arizona blew a 16-point second-half lead before beating Wichita State 82-78 in overtime at the Roman Main Event. Kerr Kriisa scored five consecutive points in a 9-0 run to open the extra period and the Wildcats held on from there. Wichita State (3-1) missed its first seven field-goal attempts in overtime. Tyson Etienne, who missed Tuesday’s game due to an illness, scored a season-high 27 points for Wichita State. The Shockers trailed 54-38 with about 12 minutes left in the second half before rallying to force OT on a 3-pointer by Etienne.