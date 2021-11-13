Montana defense dominates Northern Arizona 30-3

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Garrett Graves returned an interception 25 yards for a touchdown and Justin Ford picked off a pass for the eighth-straight game and the Montana defense smothered Northern Arizona in a 30-3 win. Patrick O’Connell returned a fumble 14 yards as the Grizzly defense held Northern Arizona to 154 yards with four turnovers and five sacks. Robby Hauck had 14 tackles and Jace Lewis 10; eight solo and two sacks. Northern Arizona kicked a field goal in the third quarter. Kevin Daniels, who averages more than 100 yards a game, was held to 42 on 16 carries.